Oppo F9 Pro certainly stole the show last month with its bundle of features combined with great looks. Of the three variants that were launched at the event, the Starry Purple stood out completely. Sadly, the handset wasn't available freely even in the demo zone at the launch event, but those who admired the looks of Oppo F9 Pro Starry Purple can finally fulfill their desire.

After more than a month after Oppo F9 Pro's Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue went on sale, Oppo decided to bring the Starry Purple for its anticipating fans in India. The limited edition colour comes in 6GB+64GB configuration and it is priced the same as its other siblings, at Rs 23,990. The Starry Purple edition of the F9 Pro went on sale for the first time on September 17, and anyone can purchase the gorgeous gradient coloured F9 Pro from online and offline channels.

"After the launch of F9 Pro, we are delighted to start the first sale of the much awaited F9 Pro Starry Purple edition. With limited colours being offered in the market, we felt the colour design aesthetics of the OPPO F9 Pro Starry Purple would be the perfect choice for our consumers. With every new device, we look forward to create an excellent smartphone experience for our consumers," Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said in a statement.

Oppo has kept the pricing of the F9 Pro Starry Purple same as its other variants, making it appealing to consumers. We briefly managed to get our hands on the special variant at the launch event last month and we couldn't be more impressed by the colour rendition and the perfection with which Oppo has achieved gradient finish.

According to Oppo, the starry purple edition is inspired by "the flicker of the firefly's wings in the summer night." The backstory to the new colour adds a personal touch.

But don't let the looks be the only reason for your purchase. Oppo F9 Pro has some really great features for its price. The best one we found in the F9 Pro was its VOOC fast charging feature, which is the biggest USP for the phone at its price range. The closest competition that comes to the F9 Pro in terms of fast charging is OnePlus 6, which is at least Rs 10,000 extra (but it has its own perks).

Oppo F9 Pro features 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio, 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a new "waterdrop" notch. The cameras come with dual lens setup at the back, complete with 16MP and 2MP sensors, LED flash, AI scene recognition and AI Beauty. As we noted in our review of the phone, the low-light imaging could have been better for a phone its price.

On the front, the F9 Pro sports a 25MP AI camera with real-time HDR and several unique features. Under the hood, it packs a 3,500mAh battery, MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, dual SIM card slots with a dedicated microSD card slot and Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2.