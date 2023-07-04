Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has issued a special notice via Twitter, informing consumers in Bengaluru about the benefits of the Gruha Jyoti scheme for those with electricity bill arrears.

According to the announcement, consumers who enroll in the Gruha Jyoti scheme before July 25 will receive free electricity for the month of July. Similarly, those who enroll before August 25 will receive free electricity for August.

However, the scheme is applicable only to consumers with an average monthly consumption of under 200 units, as stated in the notice. The meter reading cycle for this scheme runs from the 25th of one month to the 25th of the next.

BESCOM is urging people to register for the Gruha Jyoti scheme as soon as possible, emphasizing the importance of not delaying the registration process in order to fully utilize the benefits provided by the scheme.

The Gruha Jyoti scheme is one of the five promises made by the Congress party during the elections, aiming to provide up to 200 units of free electricity to all residential households in Karnataka.

Registrations for the scheme can be done on the Seva Sindhu government portal through a dedicated page (https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in). Consumers can seek additional information by contacting the nearest electricity office or by calling the 24x7 helpline number 1912.