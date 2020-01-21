The St Francis of Assisi Church at Kengeri in Bengaluru was ransacked by unidentified miscreants on wee hours of Tuesday, January 21. According to reports, the miscreants desecrated sanctum and threw away the Holy Communion all around the place. Kengeri is a satellite town 20 km distant from Bengaluru.

The church authorities raised the issue to the Kengeri Police Station near the Satellite town. As per the initial police reports, there was no theft reported as miscreants did not steal from the church but vandalised wooden artefacts, microphones and statues.

According to the police, nobody was present at the premises during the attack hence no casualties were reported. The CCTV camera inside the church has captured a miscreant who entered through the back door.

'Alter was vandalised, tabernacle destroyed'

In a statement, the church authorities said, "The Alter of the church was vandalised and the tabernacle destroyed. We condemn this dastardly act of unscrupulous element."

As per initial reports, the miscreants did not steal any valuables and came in with the intent to destroy the church. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, according to the police.

Investigation underway

Kengeri assistant commissioner of police UD Krishna Kumar said that the first information report has been registered on a complaint filed by the Church father Satish Kumar. The police is looking for possible suspects in the locality of the western Bengaluru suburb. Kumar said the police are yet to arrest the culprit. The investigation is underway.