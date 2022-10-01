On Saturday morning, residents of Bengaluru woke up to a cloudy weather amid continuous rains with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of continuous 2-day rains in 12 districts of Karnataka.

People who are returning to normalcy after the recent floods are again gripped in fear over the failure of the infrastructure in the city to keep up with rains and flooded roads.

The incessant downpours have has thrown life out of gear in the city's Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli areas which house major IT and BT companies and shelter a major chunk of techies from all across the country.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bagalkot, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura districts in north Karnataka.

Rain will also lash Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Ramnagar and Tumakuru districts of south Karnataka.

Chitradurga and Davangere districts of central Karnataka were also under the yellow alert. The coastal region, which witnessed heavy rainfall recently, is also likely to receive light showers.

Last month, the appalling pictures of techies, CEOs travelling by boats and tractors in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli to reach workplaces and shifting from their inundated residences have grabbed international headlines.

The unprecedented rains have exposed the poor infrastructure of the city. Ruling BJP and Congress are indulged in blame games, while raging debate on 'migrants' is taking a dangerous turn.