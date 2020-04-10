While the entire country is fighting against coronavirus pandemic, fake news is creating havoc on social media pages and now even news channels are creating panic among citizens. This time prominent regional news channels claimed that Mahadevpura, Bommanahalli Zone, Padarayanapura and other areas were gearing up for a 'seal down' In Bengaluru.

Local news channels like News9 and TV9 Kannada are claiming that the Karnataka government may decide to seal down many areas in Bengaluru. After sealing, people will not be allowed to come out of their houses, all the shops will be shut soon as a street to street seal down is being planned.

Rao slams fake news

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS slammed the fake news and appealed people to stay calm, he tweeted, "Rumors and fake news are floating around of a Seal down in Bangalore City and creating panic. Dearest Citizens, there is nothing like that as of now. Please Stay calm."

The news channels claimed that street to street seal down is planned in the city a BBMP officials have complained to the government that they are not able to control their wards even though check posts were set up on the main roads, it was hard to regulate movement within the residential areas.

Karnataka Police launches fake news busting platform

Karnataka Police on Thursday launched a dedicated fake news busting website, the state police chief announced. "Launching now: Karnataka State Police FactCheck - Don't fall for fake news, factcheck.ksp.gov.in," tweeted Karnataka Director General of Police, Praveen Sood, IPS. The verifying platform has listed a bunch of fake news that recently gained currency and refuted them with detailed explanations.

Several social media users thanked the police for bringing out the truth and busting fake news. Few suggested taking action against the news channel for spreading such rumours.

Karnataka Police shared at least nine fake news items to show they were false. Police invited public-spirited individuals to submit fake news for verification, asking details such as where he or she saw the fake news, website or app, and gave an option to submit audios, videos and images up to 2 megabytes size.

"Karnataka State Police has taken this initiative in collaboration with Check4Spam to counter rumours amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The citizens can utilize this portal to verify any suspected news and also upload the content for its verification and clarification," said the platform.