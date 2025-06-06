The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru became the epicenter of a tragic event on June 4, 2025, when a stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations resulted in the deaths of 11 people. The incident, which was meant to be a joyous occasion marking RCB's first-ever IPL title, quickly turned into a disaster, leaving many injured and the city in shock. The aftermath has seen a flurry of arrests and ongoing investigations as authorities work to uncover the causes and assign responsibility for the tragedy.

On June 6, 2025, the Bengaluru Police arrested four key officials linked to the event. Among those detained was Nikhil Sosale, the Marketing and Revenue Head of RCB, who was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport. Sosale, a significant figure in RCB's marketing strategies, has been with the franchise for over two years, overseeing both IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL) commitments. His involvement in organizing the victory celebrations, including a bus parade and stadium festivities, placed him at the center of the investigation.

In addition to Sosale, Kiran Kumar, a Senior Event Manager at DNA Entertainment Network, and Sunil Mathew, Vice President of Business Affairs at the same company, were also arrested. DNA Entertainment Network was responsible for managing the event, and both individuals played crucial roles in its execution. Kiran Kumar has been with DNA since 2012, while Sunil Mathew has been a part of the company since 2000, bringing years of experience to their positions.

The stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium was a result of multiple factors, primarily stemming from poor crowd management and inadequate ticket distribution. Despite not receiving official permission for the victory parade, Sosale allegedly posted on social media about the event, encouraging fans to gather at the stadium. This post, which was later deleted, announced that free tickets would be available at the stadium gates, leading to a massive turnout of fans eager to participate in the celebrations.

The situation was exacerbated by the limited number of gates opened for entry. Out of the 21 gates at the stadium, only three were reportedly accessible, creating bottlenecks and increasing the risk of a stampede. The announcement that tickets would be available at specific gates at a designated time further contributed to the chaos, as thousands of fans converged on the limited entry points.

The fourth individual arrested was Sumanth, who headed the ticketing operations for DNA. Although less publicly known, Sumanth's role was crucial, as the chaos that ensued was reportedly triggered by the inability of the crowd to secure passes, leading to overcrowding at the stadium gates. The police are also examining the role of social media in exacerbating the situation, as the posts encouraging attendance may have contributed to the overwhelming turnout.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Bengaluru Police, along with the Central Crime Branch (CCB), have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Lookout notices have been issued for additional officials, including Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary A. Shankar and Treasurer Jayaram, as authorities seek to determine the extent of the lapses in coordination between the event organizers and law enforcement.

The stampede has sparked significant political and public backlash, with leaders and citizens alike demanding accountability for the tragedy. BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of mismanagement and tarnishing Bengaluru's global reputation. Malviya's comments highlighted the perceived apathy of the state's leadership, as the celebrations continued despite the unfolding disaster.