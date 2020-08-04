An incident was reported at the KC General Hospital in Bengaluru as a video went viral. The video showed a dead body lying in the general ward of the hospital among other patients. The body was left unattended for 24 hours at the hospital without being taken away.

The hospital authorities said it was a 'medico-legal' case and so the cops were supposed to take the body, however, that didn't happen.

Stab wound victim body left unattended in general ward

A video has been circulating on social media showing the medical negligence of KC General Hospital in Bengaluru. The body of a victim who succumbed to stab wounds was left in the general ward for over 24 hours. The public has been asking why the body wasn't moved.

The KC General hospital said that the body was not COVID-positive, since it was a medico-legal case the body was supposed to be taken by the police, Bangalore Mirror reported. The family is also expected to take the body soon.

The video was made by a patient's family who had come to visit the patient at the hospital. Patients told TV9 Kannada they'd asked for the body to be taken away, but the hospital hadn't responded. The question that is raging is why the body had to be left without hospital staff in the presence of other patients for such a long time. But, the body was not in the COVID block says the hospital.

So far, KC General Hospital has been embroiled in incidents related to the pandemic including two suicide cases reported on the hospital premises.

Perhaps, we should be hopeful, that this is a one-off case in a time with so much uncertainty.