In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man hid under a cot for more than six hours before killing his wife's lover in Bengaluru'. The accused who was identified as Bharath Kumar, a carpenter, has now been arrested.

The incident

As per reports, the victim, Shivaraj, was a friend of Bharath's wife and had come to visit her in search of a job three years ago. Recently, Shivaraj professed his love for Vinutha. She turned him down but later agreed.

As per reports, Bharath entered the house and decided to hide under the cot on Wednesday. It was around 10.30 pm Shivaraj came to her place. At around 3 pm, Vinutha went to the washroom after which Bharath locked her from outside and stabbed Shivaraj to death.

Police said Bharath would be produced before the court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. "The accused has confessed to the murder and his medical test is being done," the police officer said

However, Bharath Kumar soon got a wind of his wife's extra-marital affair with Shivaraj and objected to it. He then decided to eliminate Shivaraj for ruining his family life.