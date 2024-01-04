In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman, working as a booking agent in a cab company at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport, has been untraceable for the past four days. The news of her missing came to light after her brother filed a complaint with the Kempegowda Airport police station on Wednesday.

Netra, a native of Tumakuru, resided in the 'Yamuna' PG accommodation in Hunasamaranahalli, near the airport. She was known to maintain regular communication with her family, which abruptly ceased on December 29, leading to growing concern among her family members. After several unsuccessful attempts to reach her, the family decided to file a missing person report.

Mahesh Kumar, Netra's brother, visited the WIT cab company on January 2 to gather information about his sister's disappearance. He discovered that Netra had left work at 6 am on December 29 after completing her night shift. Despite inquiries with her friends and acquaintances, no one could provide any information about her whereabouts.

Not the first incident

This incident is not an isolated one. It follows a worrying pattern at Kempegowda International Airport, marking the second case of a woman going missing within a month and the fourth missing person report filed at the airport police station in the past four months.

On December 3, 2023, the mother of a 22-year-old woman employed in the Cargo division of Indigo filed a missing person report after her daughter became untraceable. Additionally, on December 4, a man who flew from KIA to Bihar went missing inside the airport, and on September 17, 2023, a hairdresser arriving from Delhi vanished from Terminal 1. These incidents highlight a growing concern for the safety and security of individuals at Kempegowda International Airport.

The airport authorities have yet to comment on these incidents. However, the frequency of these disappearances has led to increased scrutiny of the airport's security measures and protocols. The families of the missing individuals are demanding a thorough investigation into these cases and are calling for improved security measures to ensure the safety of all airport employees and passengers.

Kempegowda International Airport, named after the founder of Bangalore, Kempe Gowda I, is the third-busiest airport by passenger traffic in the country, handling over 33.30 million passengers in the calendar year 2020. The airport has been in operation since May 2008 and is a crucial hub for travel in South India.