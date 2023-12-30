It is near common to come across social media feeds with people complaining against the exorbitantly priced airport food. While many have been busy gently protesting against airport lobbies that charge ten times the price of street food, a duo has been running a paid bus shuttle service right outside T2 in Delhi.

The issue, brought to light by X user Shruti Chaturvedi, reportedly is not a recent one and has been going on since quite some time. The guys reportedly charge Rs 40 for kids and Rs 100 for adults. When confronted about airport shuttle service being mandatorily free, the duo says that, "Delhi airport rules have changed."

With the matter brought to light by the Central Industrial Security Force, the guards said they don't know the shuttle service operators. The post further says, "The guys have no permission with them, no name of the owner who pays them. They must have minted lakhs with this story. Airport shuttles are always supposed to be free."

While responding to the issue, Delhi Airport informed in a post, "We would like to inform you that the inter-terminal shuttle bus is operated by both DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) and DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) at regular intervals for passenger's convenience. The shuttle bus operated by DTC is complimentary for passengers with a connecting flight. To avail complimentary shuttle service passengers are required to approach the Inter-Terminal Transfer Counter and present the identification documents for the onward journey to the officials. The officials will then provide them a coupon for the complimentary shuttle bus and taking the coupon passengers proceed towards the shuttle. This coupon is checked by the bus staff at the time of boarding or anytime during the travel. Adequate signages are placed to guide the passengers for the facility." The airport authority further assured investigation and necessary action."

While those who travel frequently are well aware of the rules, the infrequent gullible passengers are likely to be ripped off. She further informs, "The guys are blatantly lying and misguiding passengers right outside the airport gate. In full awareness of security and CISF. Taking Rs 40-Rs 100 and taking only cash. They blatantly lie saying this bus is the only bus to get to another terminal."

Are Delhi Airport officials ignorant or complicit?

With the incident brought to light, many wondered if the Delhi airport officials have been complicit in the paid shuttle service, considering it's hard to believe they are unaware. Opines a user, "People have been paying since a long time for free service. Hard to believe that Delhi airport officials are not aware of it and haven't taken action yet against this looting of the public."

What the official rules say?

The DTC bus operates shuttle services between T1, T2 and T3 Aerocity metro station. Both passengers and staff can avail this facility which is operational 24x7.