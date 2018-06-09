Schools in the city have reopened after a long and relaxing summer break. While children are mostly known to be excited about going up to a new class, new uniforms, clean and fresh books and notebooks, the time seems to have come with a few rude shocks for some parents.

A Bengaluru school has reportedly hiked the school fees for the new academic year by about 25 percent and parents are clearly unhappy about it. If that wasn't enough, it has also come up with a new rule that students must mandatorily each their meals from the school canteen.

Now onwards, students of the particular school will not be permitted to bring food from home and will have to eat whatever the school canteen offers. Parents have been left worried and enraged after they received the information and have questioned the reason behind such a regulation.

They believe that parents should be the ones deciding what their children eat and what they don't and that the school should have no say in such a matter. Some parents told International Business Times India that the decision makes no sense as the school canteen is not even equipped to cater to so many students.

They said that the canteen is also short-staffed and children will have to wait for quite some time to get served.

The parents are now protesting outside the school with placards and have also sought the help of the Kumaraswamy government. One of the placards read: Education minister, are you awake? Help us fight against private school mafia."

The parents have now decided to speak to the school administration and demand that the new policies be rolled back.