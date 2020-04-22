As people across the globe started staying inside the home due to the lockdown associated with coronavirus pandemic, the earth is trying to heal the wounds that humans inflicted on it in the course of several years. Air is now very clean in many polluted cities, and rivers are free of garbage and other chemicals.

A welcome change from earth's perspective

Even though lockdown measures are destabilizing human life, it is undoubtedly a welcome change if we start thinking from the earth's perspective. This blue planet has been choking due to the expulsion of poisonous industry gases, and human activities like deforestation had changed many lush areas on the planet to barren lands.

But now, due to the lockdown, air pollution in several top cities has drastically come down. Due to the lockdown, smog has stopped choking New Delhi, one of the most polluted cities in the world. Compared to the past five years, March air pollution is down by 35 percent in Bengaluru, touted as the IT hub in India.

In rural Kerala, India, monkeys have started entering homes to look for foods in refrigerators.

"I was pretty surprised to see a monkey in my kitchen when I woke up in the morning. I believe the monkey might have entered the house through an open windowpane. Surprisingly, the refrigerator door was opened, and he became happy when I offered a banana. After having the banana, he climbed up a tree. He might have gone to his home," said Shishira, a woman from Kerala who recently saw a monkey in her house in Palakkad.

In the northeast United States, nitrogen dioxide pollution has gone down by 30 percent, while in Rome, air pollution levels drastically dropped by 49 percent.

When people stay home, earth becomes clear, lush and wild

The recent welcome changes that happened on the earth due to coronavirus outbreak clearly indicated that humans are the species that spoil the stability of this blue planet, the only space body that hosts life in the solar system.

"It is giving us this quite extraordinary insight into just how much of a mess we humans are making of our beautiful plane. This is giving us an opportunity to magically see how much better it can be," said Stuart Pimm, a conservative scientist at Duke University, Associated Press reports.