Coronavirus is continuing its killing spree in all nooks of the globe, and as per the latest updates, this deadly pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 1,70,000 people. In the midst of this chaos, astrologer Arik Xander has predicted that COVID-19 will vanish overnight.

Xander's prediction on coronavirus

Xander claimed that he has made these predictions after analyzing the horoscope of coronavirus. In a recent post on his Astrological Wellness blog, Xanders revealed that the position of planets has direct impacts in determining the wellbeing of living creatures on the earth.

"Coronavirus was declared with a lot of planets in Capricorn! I see the collective south node, which represents our collective fate, is conjunct with Venus – an air planet of gas – in Capricorn which is the sign of suffering and material darkness," wrote Xander on the blog.

Xander also talked about the ways by which astronomy can be used effectively during the times of coronavirus lockdown.

"We should celebrate the enormous self-discipline people have shown. So that's connecting more with people in our hearts and minds, not isolating ourselves and going into me first survival/panic/animal mode. The virus was spread through the power of the stellium in Capricorn, and Saturn wants us to repair the collective, especially the Earth element" added Xander.

Indian boy predicts the end date of coronavirus

A few weeks back, Abhigya, a teenage Indian astrologer had claimed that nothing good will happen in the world until the end of June 2020. The Indian astrologer predicted that an actual slow reduction of coronavirus spread will begin only from July.

As per Abhigya, coronavirus will not mark the end of a pandemic outbreak in the earth. He predicted that more virus outbreaks will happen in the future even if we succeed in finding a vaccine for COVID-19.

The teen Indian astrologer added that another pandemic outbreak will happen in December 2020, and this pathogen will be deadlier than coronavirus.