A 26-year-old man was stabbed by four men on Langford Road in Bengaluru on Monday, September 24. The victim, Mohammed Umar, is a resident of Shantinagar.

According to Bangalore Mirror, four motorists accidentally splashed muddy water on Umar as he was walking on the road after the late evening rain. This led to an argument following which Umar was beaten up and stabbed.

The attackers fled the scene when passers-by tried to chase them. The police are currently searching for them.

Jaffar, a relative of Umar, happened to be around the spot. He informed Umar's brother Mohammed Isaq.

"Our relative Jaffar called me around midnight and said that Umar has been stabbed by strangers. I rushed to the hospital to find my brother seriously injured," Isaq said in his complaint, according to the report.

Umar has been admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. The police were informed by the hospital authorities. Umar has sustained injuries on his face and hand. Isaq said that Umar has a deep cut on his left chin.

"We have taken up the case of intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means. We have formed a team to nab the attackers. Umar was not able to see the registration number as it was dark," a police officer from Ashok Nagar police station said, reports Bangalore Mirror.