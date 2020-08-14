With 60 more arrests in connection with Tuesday night riots in parts of the Bengaluru city, the total arrests now stand at 206.

"Continuing arrests in D J Halli and K G Halli case, another 60 accused arrested, including Kaleem Pasha. Total number of arrests is now 206," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, IPS told International Business Times, India.

Kaleem Pasha, the husband of BBMP Nagavara Corporator Irshaad Begum, is said to have instigated the rioters, as per reports. He is one of the arrested persons.

Of those arrested, 80 have been shifted to Ballari jail. Meanwhile, seven police teams headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil are investigating the riots in Bengaluru.

BJP takes dig at Congress following the arrest

The ruling BJP took a dig at the opposition Congress following the arrest. Taking to Twitter, BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh said, "Kalim Pasha, husband of @INCKarnataka corporator arrested. 4 senior functionaries of SDPI arrested. Still State Cong leaders trying to shift blame. Not condemning riots. Eyes only on upcoming BBMP elections. #CongressAgainstDalits (sic)."

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said: "Every rioter and arsonist involved in any way will be hunted down by our government no matter where they are hiding."

He said the scale of the violence points to its organised nature.

What happened in Bengaluru on Tuesday night

On Tuesday night, three people were killed and scores injured as police opened fired, burst tear-gas shells and lathi-charged violent crowd after clashes erupted.

The riots were allegedly triggered by a 'communally sensitive' post on Facebook by P Naveen, nephew of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy of the Congress.

Till now, 206 people have been arrested for the arson, vandalism and assault on police personnel in the KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations in the city. Sixty police personnel have also been injured after being attacked by the mob.

The mobs pelted stones, injured 60 policemen, and committed acts of vandalism and arson in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Pulikeshinagar and Kaval Byrasandra areas, leaving the affected places resembling a war zone.