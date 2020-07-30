In a shocking incident, pictures of several students of Bengaluru's popular Ramaiah University have been uploaded on websites containing pornography, leaving students distressed and humiliated.

The pictures of the students and the faculty members were taken from several social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook.

Two people have been nabbed by the Central Crime Branch's (CCB) cybercrime sleuths on Thursday, July 30, for uploading as many as 30 pictures on porn sites.

Case registered, probe on

The Bengaluru City Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Two accused, identified as 37-year-old Ajay Thanikachalam from CV Raman Nagar and 27-year-old Vikas Raghotham from Rajaianagara have been taken into custody. Further investigation into the matter is currently going on.

A total of 97 cases have been reported in police stations and based on the complaints filed across Cyber Crime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police stations, the accused were arrested.

An email was sent to the websites following which the photos have been deleted, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, IPS, told International Business Times, India.

"CCB Cyber Crime Wing arrest 2 accused who uploaded photos of Victims on porn sites..photos taken from victims Social Media accounts..strict legal action is being taken," read Sandeep Patil's tweet.

How did the students find out about it?

A former student of Ramaiah University told International Business Times, India, that he came to know that students' photos were being seen on porn sites. "If this is true it's an urgent matter that should be looked into," the person told us.

The screenshots of their pictures from the porn sites were circulated online. Another college student told a popular Instagram handle, which goes with the name Under 25 News: "I made a fake account and texted them, I gave them a stern ultimatum and told them to take it down immediately to which they obliged and actually deleted my pictures."

The issue is not just of Ramaiah University students but personal pictures of students from different colleges have been misused and posted on social media.

Anybody who is facing such problems, IBTimes India would advise you to contact the website and direct them to remove the photos. If not, then please report it to your nearest police station.