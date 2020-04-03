In his recent tweet, the Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police announced the police force's new move of converting their patrol vehicles for the use of public emergency purposes.

After the Prime Minister's announcement on the national lockdown for 21 days, the public is strictly asked to stay off the roads from travelling. With the uncontrollable spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, the government and the police officials are thoroughly working to make the people remain safe in their homes.

Number of vehicles on road increases

A lot of cases have been filed across the country on the lawbreakers who have stepped out of their homes. Most of them come on the roads with their vehicles. To stop this movement and to provide vehicle service to the people in an emergency, the Bengaluru city police have come with a new idea.

The police force has turned their official patrol vehicles for public usage. People with urgent needs can utilise the police vehicles hereafter, said the City Commissioner in his recent tweet.

Meanwhile, as the number of vehicle commuters on the road amid the national lockdown increased per day, the Karnataka police have further intensified their rules.

Police seize the vehicles

The police authorities in Bengaluru, in the previous day, have begun confiscating vehicles of commuters who are found on roads without a valid reason.

On Wednesday, police in the city seized 6,321 two-wheelers, 227 three-wheelers, and 304 four-wheelers. All commuters were preliminarily found wandering in the city without a valid reason.