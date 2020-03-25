In an attempt to fight coronavirus pandemic, Bengaluru Police has taken several measures to maintain the smooth functioning of the city while also ensuring safety and security amid the lockdown.

In order to ensure the flow of essential commodities to residents of the city, Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS on Wednesday, March 25 called for a meeting with stakeholders and aggregators of essential commodities in order to issue duty pass for them to move about. This includes online, e-commerce food, medicine, groceries, vegetables, fruits or animal products delivery providers.

In his most recent tweet, Bengaluru city police commissioner said that the police team will start a system of duty pass which will be issued at all the eight Deputy Commissioner of Police offices in and around the city, under the guidance of the city police commissioner.

CP to meet stakeholders at 7 pm, March 25

Bhaskar Rao took to his Twitter handle and stated, "I have called a meeting of online, e-commerce food, medicine, groceries, vegetables/ fruits or animal products delivery aggregators today (March 25) at 7 pm at my office, No1, Infantry Road, Bengaluru. One representative from each agency may please come. We promise all cooperation, please come."

The city police commissioner further added, "After meeting all essential providers, we are starting a system of duty pass issue at all our eight Deputy Commissioner of Police, Offices. DCPs East, West, North, South, Central, South East, North East and Whitefield. Your nearest police station will guide you to the DCP Officers will update."

In the tweet, Rao IPS mentioned that the offices located in East, West, North, South of Bengaluru along with the Central, South East, North East and Whitefield offices would issue the duty passes.

21-days nationwide lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide three weeks lockdown on Tuesday midnight. All states and union territories will come under its purview. He said this is an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is a priority as of now.

Terming PM Modi's decision on 21-day lockdown Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the state government would ensure its enforcement. Admitting that it would be a challenge for the people to remain indoors for such a long period, as the state has been under partial and complete lockdown since March 14 till March 31, the Chief Minister urged the people abide by Modi's diktat and not risk their life.

"As Chief Minister, I assure the 6.5-crore Kannadigas, especially the poor to maintain the supply of all essential commodities for living and healthcare to contain the infection. I assure the people that, our government will take care of them during this hour of crisis," asserted CM Yediyurappa.

The Chief Minister also warned hoarders and black-marketers of stringent action if they exploited the situation and the people's desperation to create shortage of daily needs and fuel their prices.

