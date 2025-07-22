In a significant breakthrough, Bengaluru Police have successfully solved a complex daylight robbery case involving the theft of Rs 2 crore from a businessman. The operation led to the arrest of 15 individuals connected to the crime, marking a major victory for law enforcement in the city. The police have also managed to recover Rs 1.11 crore in cash, along with four cars, four bikes, and weapons that were used during the heist.

The investigation revealed a sophisticated scheme orchestrated by a gang that targeted affluent individuals. The modus operandi involved luring victims with the promise of converting their cash into United States Dollar Tether (USDT) digital currency. The gang further enticed their targets by claiming they could double the amount and return it via RTGS premium, inclusive of GST. Once the victims were convinced and arrived with substantial sums of money, the gang would stage a fake robbery to abscond with the cash.

The case came to light when a businessman, Sriharsha V., filed a complaint with the Vidyaranyapura police on June 25, reporting the robbery of Rs 2 crore. Sriharsha, a 33-year-old entrepreneur from Kengeri New Town, had accumulated the money through personal savings and loans from friends, intending to invest in a cold-pressed oil industry. The machinery required for this venture was available in Germany, prompting Sriharsha to seek a conversion of his cash into USDT.

Deceptive scheme busted

Sriharsha reached out to his network for assistance, and one of his acquaintances introduced him to a man named Benjamin Harsha. Benjamin assured Sriharsha that he could facilitate the transaction and instructed him to bring Rs 2 crore in cash to MS Palya Circle in Vidyaranyapura on June 25. Sriharsha, accompanied by two friends, arrived at the designated location around 3 p.m. Benjamin and his associates led them into a shop and began counting the money using machines.

However, around 4:30 p.m., a group of six to seven men stormed into the shop, threatening Sriharsha and his companions and demanding the cash. When the victims resisted, two of the assailants brandished knives, threatening to kill them. The gang seized their mobile phones and stuffed the Rs 2 crore cash into a gunny bag. They warned the victims against reporting the incident to the police, threatening them with severe consequences. The gang then locked Sriharsha, Benjamin, and the others inside the shop before fleeing the scene.

The complainant and his companions managed to escape by opening the shop's shutters. Shortly thereafter, Benjamin and two of his associates also fled the scene, as noted in the FIR. Following the complaint, the police initially apprehended two suspects near Jamia Mosque, who disclosed the involvement of a 17-member gang. This led to a series of arrests, with seven more suspects being detained from various locations, including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Bidar districts, and Ajmer.

The arrests were executed by a dedicated team led by DCP (North East) Sajeeth V.J., ACP Narasimhamurthy, and Inspector C.B. Shivaswamy. Their coordinated efforts and strategic planning were instrumental in dismantling the gang and recovering a significant portion of the stolen money.

