The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has overturned the suspension of senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was implicated in the tragic stampede incident on June 4, 2025, outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. The stampede, which claimed 11 lives, occurred during the victory celebration of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) following their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title win. The CAT's decision has highlighted several critical aspects of the incident, including the responsibilities of the event organizers and the role of the police.

The tribunal, led by Justice Santosh Mehra and Justice R.K. Srivastava, emphasized that the suspension of Vikash Kumar Vikash and four other police officers was not supported by substantial evidence. The CAT noted that the action taken by the Congress government lacked sufficient material.

The bench stated, "Police personnel are also human beings. They are neither 'God (Bhagwan)' nor magicians, and also do not have the magic powers like 'Alladdin ka Chirag' which was able to fulfill any wish only by rubbing a finger."

The tribunal's decision underscored the lack of adequate time and information provided to the police to manage the large gathering. The CAT pointed out that the RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) did not obtain the necessary permissions from the police for the event.

The tribunal remarked, "The organiser did not wait for the response of the police. At the eleventh hour, they submitted a letter and started the scheduled programme." This lack of coordination and communication was a significant factor in the chaos that ensued.

RCB's role and tribunal's findings

The CAT's order also highlighted the principle that when a citizen aggrieved by a government action approaches the court and obtains a favorable declaration, others in similar situations should be extended the same benefit without needing to approach the court. This principle was applied in the case of the other suspended officers, who were expected to be reinstated without further legal proceedings.

The tribunal's findings placed the onus of responsibility on the RCB for the stampede. It was noted that the RCB began the event without waiting for a response from the police, and the information about the event was disseminated on social media platforms, leading to a massive turnout of fans. The CAT observed, "Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information the public were gathered."

The CAT's decision has been a setback for the Congress government in Karnataka. Home Minister G. Parameshwara, reacting to the tribunal's order, stated that he was unaware of the details and would respond after reviewing the order. He mentioned that discussions would be held with the Chief Minister, who holds the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) portfolio, to decide on the next steps.

