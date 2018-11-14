A Mexican national was arrested in Bengaluru on Sunday for allegedly molesting an Israeli woman at the Chabad Lubavitcher Center. He had also assaulted a policeman at the time of incident.

30-year old Julian Heriberto, who was working as a cook at the Jewish center, was arrested by the police after he tried to sexually harass an Israeli woman who was at the prayer hall at that time. The accused also attacked a police personal Sampath Kumar, head constable, Central Armed Reserve who had come to the rescue after hearing her screaming.

The incident took place around evening 5 pm, when the Israeli tourist woman visited the prayer hall. Julian came with a knife into the prayer hall and hugged her from behind as she was praying and later groped her. The terrified woman screamed for help when Sampath who was assigned on security duty at the entrance of the center came to her rescue.

Julian punched Sampath on the face and assaulted with a knife. He told Sampath not to interfere as she was from his country and he could do whatever he wanted and threatened to kill the woman. Sampath under the attack alerted the control room for back-up after which the police force arrived at the scene and arrested Julian.

A complaint was filed by Noa Pivkin, wife of the Rabbi who manages the Chabad Center. "Shocked by the incident, the victim refused to file a complaint. However, Ms. Pivkin informed the rabbi about the developments and filed a complaint," a police official was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

On Monday, Julian was remanded into judicial custody and has been charged with Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354, assault of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty and section 353, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.