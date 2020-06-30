On Saturday, a man riding a two-wheeler in Bengaluru flashed a journalist on the pretence of asking her an address. The incident occurred in Banaswadi, the woman also alleged that he began masturbating in front of her.

Woman files complaint against man

A 31-year-old woman in Bengaluru had a shocking experience on Saturday, after a man on a scooter flashed at her and allegedly started masturbating after asking for an address. The journalist was on her way home in Banaswadi from the supermarket when the man approached her.

The incident occurred at 10 AM the woman told the police, she said she was walking along the 4th Main, OMBR Layout, when the man on a bike stopped next to her. The man was wearing a helmet and mask.

Recounting the details she said, "He asked me for an address and I was directing him. I noticed that one of his hands was down but didn't realise that he had unzipped his pants. I was looking at his face while talking when he flashed at me and began masturbating in front of me. I screamed at him and he fled on his two-wheeler," as reported by Bangalore Mirror.

The woman filed a complaint at the Ramamurthy Nagar police. Moreover, there were no people at the spot of the incident, however, CCTV has verified information and the Police have received leads the report said and will be able to trace the offender soon, the report stated.