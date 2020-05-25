Following the heavy rains and dust storms that lashed across Bengaluru on Sunday, May 24, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned chances of persistent heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in parts of Karnataka and Kerala till May 29 or May 30. The turbulence in weather could continue in some parts of southern India till May 28, it said.

Heavy rains predicted in Bengaluru

In an unprecedented manner, Bengaluru has received massive summer rainfall with heavy winds and thunderstorms on Sunday. The weather reports on the city showed that the annual rainfall in the city is above its normal range.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over the northeast and adjoining East India and over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala," alerted the Meteorological department.

According to the IMD, parts of Bengaluru are not receiving much rainfall for Monday and Tuesday, though 'heavy rain with thunderstorm and lighting accompanied by gusty winds' are predicted in parts of Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Shivamogga and Mysuru Districts of South Interior Karnataka for the rest of the days till Friday.

Trees uprooted in BTM Layout

Severe destructions have been reported from parts of Bengaluru on Sunday's rain. While most of the huge trees were uprooted near BTM Layout in the heavy downpour and winds, four electric poles have fallen to the ground in Mattikere. Reports of waterlogging and roads caving-in were also reported widely across the city.

The IMD has also added that the sky would be partly cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be 36 degrees Celsius which is likely to drop further to 34 degrees by the end of the week.

The sudden changes in weather that went berserk throughout the day have added up the panic among the residents who are already alerted on the spread of the coronavirus and other vector-borne diseases.