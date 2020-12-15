The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday busted a major drug racket in Karnataka and arrested the main kingpin of cocaine supply in Bengaluru.

The arrested has been identified as Chidiebere Ambrose who was also known as Chief who hails from Nigeria. The crime branch revealed that in most previous cases, the drug dealers, especially the Nigerian peddlers, have been in touch with Ambrose to buy 'stuff' (cocaine) from him.

Sandeep Patil IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police said, "Main kingpin of cocaine supply in blore arrested by CCB..called "CHIEF"..name Chidiebere Ambrose.In previous drugs cases, found foreign drug peddlers were in touch & bought cocaine from this person named Chief. After detailed investigation, this Chief arrested. Investigation on."

The Bengaluru Police has been tracking Chief for about a month. Further investigation in the case with officials of the Narcotics wing of the CCB is underway, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police.