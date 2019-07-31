Bengaluru has been rated the best city for students in India. Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai came second, third and fourth, respectively, in the QS Best Student Cities ranking, compiled by global education consultancy QS Quacquarelli Symonds. The list was released on Wednesday, July 31.

The 2019 global rankings inspected 120 cities across the world. The feedback from the current and prospective international students was also looked into.

The list took the cost of living, job opportunities, number of universities as well as performances, quality of life and the diversity of the student body into consideration.

London has been named the most student-friendly city globally, followed by Tokyo, Melbourne, Munich and Berlin.

Bengaluru featured on the 81st position in the global ranking scale, followed by Mumbai in the 85th place. Delhi is on the 113th position and Chennai on 115th.

Bengaluru houses many of India's top universities, including Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore University, Ramaiah University, Christ University, REVA, and Acharya University.

"Our ranking looks at cities that are attractive to students and in particular, to the international ones. As India's main priority is to meet its domestic, rapid growth access to higher education, some of our criteria penalize the Indian megalopolis featured," Ben Sowter, the research director at QS was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"Nevertheless, it is encouraging to see Bengaluru's debut at the top of the national list and to see Mumbai growing in popularity among students. Both Delhi and Chennai perform very well on the affordability criterion, an aspect that it is essential to sustain the internal demand for university education," he added.

Here is the list of the top 10 student-friendly cities in the world: