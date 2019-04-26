Security has been beefed up in India's IT capital Bengaluru following the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka. Religious institutions, owners of commercial establishments, airport and other places have been kept on high alert. After holding on Thursday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar has asked all of them to tighten security measures.

In the meeting, Kumar also advised the concerned people to arrange private security measures and to keep an eye out for suspicious people or incidents. They have also been advised to do a thorough checking of baggage, especially inside malls, hotels and airports.

Installation of surveillance cameras and metal detectors, including scanners at all entrances of every public access establishments, have been made a top priority at the meeting. They have also been asked to verify the people entering their premises by checking their ID cards and to keep in touch with the local police.

CISF has also increased security at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). This comes a day after a Dutch national was taken into custody after he was mistakenly blamed for carrying a 'machine gun' in his guitar bag by the cabin crew of Singapore-bound Scoot Airlines.

Tight security at the airport means that passengers will have to report early due to the already long queue and waiting time at the boarding gates. The airport managing authority, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), has also issued an advisory on the high alert that can cause delay or additional waiting time for the passengers.