In a shocking incident reported on the weekend, in Bengaluru, a two-year-old child was beaten and burnt in Sudduguntepalya. The child was staying with his mother and grandmother.

After the father reported the incident to the police, the grandmother was arrested for the abuse of the child. The boy's mother is also suspected of being complicit in the crime.

The incident

On Saturday, the two-year-old boy's grandmother was arrested by the police SG Palya police. The boy had been suffering at the hands of his grandmother in Bengaluru. The boy's mother had visited her maternal home with her son.

Her husband had stayed back in Gurappanapalya with their three other sons. Hajira was due to have another child. The grandmother had reportedly beaten up the child and burned him when he began crying for his father on Friday night.

When the father visited the house on 26th August, he had noticed wounds on his son's face and body, his mother had said the boy had encountered honey bees while playing. A few days later the father received a WhatsApp video, which has since then been on social media showing the grandmother beating the child as he cries.

Further, in the video she proceeds to try and burn the boy with a candle as well, all the while the child continues to cry. When the boy lost consciousness he was taken to the ICU at Indira Gandhi Hospital.

The SG Palya police told The News Minute that the boy will be discharged soon, "The child is out of danger now and will be discharged in a day or two. So far, we have learned that Hajira and Irshad fell in love and got married a few years ago. When the little boy kept asking for Irshad, Mubbashira got angry and is said to have told him that he cannot go to his father. When the child insisted, she started hitting him."

The police were alerted of the incident and soon after arrested the grandmother, under Section 326 of the IPC and Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act. While a complaint was also registered with the police against the mother, she was not arrested but was given a warning.