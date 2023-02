Several areas in Bengaluru are expected to face power cuts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday owing to maintenance work being taken up by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), the sole distributor of electricity across Karnataka.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) said KPTCL will be taking up work related to overhauling of transformers, cable laying, relay testing, charging, periodical and quarterly maintenance, replacement of existing transformers along with heightening, stringing and extension works.

The power cuts will be seen between 10 am and 5 pm on the three days. The KPTCL was carrying out stringing, emergency jungle clearing and quarterly maintenance work last month as well.

Following are the areas likely to be affected for next three days:

On Tuesday

ISRO Layout, ISRO layout Industrial Area, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vittal Nagar, Vikram Nagar, Ilyaz Nagar, Yelachenahalli and surrounding areas, Weavers Colony, Gottigere, Mantapa, Purvankara, AMC College, Ragihalli, Kasaraguppe, National Park, Basavanapura, Mylasandra, Bytarayanadoddi, Lakshmipura, Shivanahalli and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday

Allimaranahalli, Chikkenahalli and surrounding villages, Telecom Layout, RPC Layout, Hampi Nagar, Agrahara, Dasarahali, Indiranagar.

On Thursday

All 11 kilovolt (KV) feeders from Anagodu, Attigere, Mayakonda, Sasaluhalla MUSS, Sasvihalli, Niluvanji, Muttigi, Bada, Chhigateri, Mattihalli, Nagarakonda, Bennehalli, Hagarigudihalli, Gowripura, Hunasehalli, all urban feeders under the 'Niranthara Jyothi Yojana (NJY) in V D Halli, Dugavara, Reddihalli, Siddapura, Nannivala, Ramesh Nagar, Provident Housing Apartment Phase 1 and Phase 2.

CESC, KPTCL works

According to recent reports, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and KPTCL are launching various works to the tune of Rs 116.17 crore in Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajnagar and Kodagu districts.

The Hindu reported that the KPTCL will lay the foundation for eight 66/11 KV sub-stations at Varakodu at Varuna in Mysuru taluk; Udbur in D. Salundi in Mysuru taluk; Ratnapuri in Hunsur taluk; Maragowdanahalli in K.R. Nagar taluk; Sunkatonnur in Pandavapura taluk; Echaluguddakaval in K.R. Pet taluk; Beeruvalli in K.R. Pet taluk and Dhanaguru in Malavalli taluk.

Further, quoting CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy, it stated that over 2 lakh SC/ST families have registered so far for getting free electricity under the Amruth Jyothi scheme.