Several parts of Bengaluru are expected to face power cuts over the ongoing week due to maintenance work being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL).

According to reports, the KPTCL is scheduled to take up works stringing, emergency jungle clearing and quarterly maintenance work. Following are the areas likely to be affected due to it:

On Tuesday:

Kodikoppa, Vaderhatturu, Kunkava, Kudurekonda, Salabalu, Madanabhavi, Bijogatte, Rameshwara, Suruvanne, Yaragnal, Ganganakote, Nyamathi, Siddpura, Haridsnhalli, Bansandra, Ammsandra, Dadinshivara, Dunda, Prestige Falcon City Apartment, R T nagar, Ganga nagar, Chola nagar, Outer Ring Road, Kariyappa layout, Asharam road, 1st block Anand Nagar, Gudappa Reddy layout, Hebbal, Jaymahal 1st block nandi durga, Marappa garden, J C nagar, Millers Road etc will not get electricity between 10 am to 4 pm.

On Wednesday:

All 11 kilovolt (KV) feeders in Kandagallu Rural, Shyagale, Kodihalli Rural, Goniwada Rural, Ittige, Asthapanahalli, Hiremalali, Sulekere water supply, Arashinagatta, S S halli, G K halli, Nallur, Haleshpura, Galihalli, Bulasagara, Kagaturu, Jayanthi nagara, Bairanahalli, RBI layout, Kottanur are expected to face power cuts.

In addition, J P Nagar 5th phase, Shreyas colony, Gaurav nagara, Nataraja layout, Nrupathunga nagar, Jambusavari dinne, Chunchughatta, Brigade Millenium and Briagde Gardenia apartments and areas surrounding the sub-station will also be affected.

On Friday:

Cavery nagara, Hulimavu, Akshaya nagara, Hongasandra, BTS layout, Virat Nagara, Kalena Agrahara, Vega City, Arekere BDA, Nyanapahnahalli, Sathyasai BDA, Kodichikkanahalli, Vijaya Bank Layout, Vishwapriya Layout and surrounding areas may also see cuts.

On Saturday:

Several areas will not get electricity during the day. They include Gubbi, Kadaba, K G temple, Kallur, Doddaguni, Somalpura, Nittur, Kodihally, Yellapura, Sagaranahalli, M. S. Hally, Hemavathi, Thyagatoor, Benachigere, Hesarahally, Belavattha, Matthigatta, Bandihalli, M. N. Kote, Rampura, Nittur, Sopanahally, CNNL Water supply, Bommanahalli, C. S. Pura (Rural), Peddanahalli (Rural), Kadaba (Rural), Byadigere (Rural), Kallur (Urban), Hindiskere (Rural), K. Kallahalli (Rural), Ankalakoppa (Rural), Manchihalli (Rural), Kurubarahalli (Rural), Benakanaguni (Urban), B. G. Halli, Madapatna.

Further, Mallenahalli, T. Palya, Pendranahalli, Padugudi, Kodihalli, Kadashettyhalli, Belvatha, H. S. Hally, Bennuru, B. Mallenahally, Gangasandra, Byalahalli, D. K. Hally, Belvatha, HAL water supply, Thogarighatta, Hosuru, Guddadahalli, Kaggere, Bidare, Ranganathapura, Gowripura, Jainigarahally, M S Palya, Kashimath, Muniyappanapallya, Thovinakere, Sarigehalli, Byadarahalli, Ramadihalli, Mallenahalli, Sampige, Angarekhanahalli, Halesampige, Raghadevanahalli, Basavapura, Machenahalli, Doddahatti, B. C. Kaval, Yalladabhagi, Thalikoppa, Thonasanahally, Ennekatte, Irksandra, Town Feeder, Jalaguni, H palya, Nimbaekatae, Madenahally, Idakanahally, Harivayesandra are also included.

The list also includes Water Supply, Nallur, Kodiyala, S Halli, Ankasandra panchayat limits, Gangayanapalya, Kuntaramanahalli, Nirantara Jyothi, Kallugudi, Ankasandra, Ranganahally, Byadarahalli, Devarahalli, Sarigepalya, Yarabally, Kallanahalli, Hagalwadi, Manchalkuppe, Huvinakatte, Shivapura, Hosakere, Allighatta, Bettadahalli, Kalinganahalli, Somalapura, Ganeshapura, Bhogasandra, Addagal, Rayalapadu, Gownipalli, Kembodi, Tamaka, Yeldur, Dalsanur, DRDO, T. D. Halli, Sugutur, S M Mangala, Bangarpet, Vemgal, Talgunda, Kyalanur, Narsapura, Vokkaleri, Kolar urban and rural areas.