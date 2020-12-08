A three-member gang that procured laptops on rent in the name of fake companies and resorted to distress sale landed in the hands of Bengaluru City Police. The trio cheated half-a-dozen laptop rental firms in the city.

At least 96 laptops worth Rs 45 lakh have been confiscated from Saif Pasha, Prateek Nagarkar and Mohennuddin Qureshi.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant, IPS took to his official Twitter handle and lauded the Byappanhalli Police team and wrote, " The @byappanahallips team has arrested three persons for floating fake companies and selling the laptops bought on rent to gullible customers. 96 laptops worth ₹45 lakh have been confiscated. A reward of ₹35K has been announced to the team. Well done!"

How the Bengaluru Police team tracked the gang of three?

On speaking with International Business Times, India, DCP Bengaluru East division, Dr Sharanappa SD, IPS said, "The gang, who the Bengaluru Police was after since two weeks, not only operated in Bengaluru but also carried out this racket in cities like Hyderabad. So far three have been arrested, the police team is looking out for the fourth member of the gang."

"The gang took advantage of the laptop rental market, which was on demand during the COVID lockdown. After procuring laptops on rent, they would announce a distress sale on social media platforms, claiming they are disposing of assets as their firm has run into trouble due to the pandemic outbreak."

"It is difficult to trace these fraudsters because after they buy the laptops, they would completely disconnect after which they are untraceable." He also advised the buyers to be careful when they purchasing laptops online, "Always be careful who you are buying from and verify who the owner is."