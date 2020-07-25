In a strange series of events, a dacoit who had been admitted at a COVID care centre at the National Games Village in Bengaluru had fled the centre. Alarmed authorities launched a manhunt for the escaped dacoit last night.

A complaint was launched with the police on Thursday against the 27-year-old by the CCC's nodal officer Gururaj Chalawadi. While 3 absconders including the unnamed dacoit were caught, 4 are still at large.

Ghaziabad dacoit escapes COVID Care Centre

A dacoit from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh who has been reported as 'Tabrez' in the media has been on the run. He was arrested recently by the Konanakunte Police when they had planned dacoity at the Jambusavari Dinne Main Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

When he tested positive for COVID-19 he was shifted to the COVID Care Centre at the National Games Village. The 27-year-old managed to hoodwink authorities and escape the centre on Wednesday. The authorities informed the Koramangala Police who acted on the complaint.

The Konanakunte police had managed to nab the accused and 3 of the gang members, but 4 others had managed to flee the spot. The police have charged him with, IPC Sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), and 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and Section 3 (the penalty for disobeying any regulation or order) of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The police, however, have said he is part of a gang of dacoits. Further details about the crime and the accused are awaited.