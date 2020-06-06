Home to over 1.2 crore population, Bengaluru, albeit being the largest city in South India has the least number of Covid confirmed cases compared to other big cities in the country.

Underlining this, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar stated that the Covid-19 infection rate in the city is a minuscule 0.003 per cent on comparing to its enormous population.

Low infection rate in Bengaluru

"The population of Bengaluru is estimated at 1.2 crores. The total number of infected persons in the city from the last two months to Thursday evening was 424," wrote the Minister in his Twitter handle on Friday. He added that Bengaluru's infection rate is 0.003 per cent.

Of the 424 cases in the city, 148 are currently active, 262 discharged, 13 dead and one non-Covid death. Meanwhile, a Covid-19 patient committed suicide by jumping from a building and was categorized as a non-Covid death.

Though the rate of infection in the city is not as high as other places in the state, it has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths in Karnataka. Bengaluru once carried the highest number of Covid patients in the state although soon infection spiked in other parts of the state.

As per the state health's department latest bulletin on the Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, Udupi is grappling with the highest number of active cases with 481, followed by Kalaburagi (375), Raichur (318), Yadgir (271).

The spike in the coronavirus cases was noticed after the huge bulk of international and interstate travellers entering Karnataka. While some parts of Bengaluru Urban still remain as containment zones, Bengaluru Rural, on the other hand, has one of the lowest infection rates.

Only 19 Covid cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban till date, of which only seven are active. 11 cases are discharged and only one Covid death has been reported.