After the Indian Armed Forces gratitude showers, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Sunday, May 10 honoured the front-line warriors on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rajajinagar MLA along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar and City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS honoured the Covid warriors including the sanitation workers, home guards, police and Asha workers for their service in Bengaluru.

The ceremony was held at the Rajajinagar area where the BBMP Commissioner and the Police Commissioner expressed their heartfelt gratitude and respect for their relentless service despite its risk on their own health.

The workers were honoured with a floral shower and were awarded a certificate of merit by the Minister and MLA of Rajajinagar, Suresh Kumar.

IAF thanks COVID workers

On May 3, the Indian Air Force flew its aircraft low over more than a dozen cities across the nation to honour and thank healthcare workers and other essential services personnel fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was a part of a nationwide campaign by the armed forces, including the navy and coast guard ships by showering flowers to the workers as a token of love and respect for their work.

The coast guard ships lined up at along 30 locations on the Indian coast, with some vessels firing flares at the night sky.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid positive cases in Bengaluru rose a total of 847, including 405 discharged and 31 deaths according to the Karnataka state health bulletin on Sunday. The dead includes a 56-year-old female from Bengaluru Urban who had a history of SARI.