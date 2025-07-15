In a deeply disturbing case that has emerged from Bengaluru, a college student was allegedly raped by two of her lecturers and their friend. The Marathahalli Police have taken swift action, arresting the three accused individuals, identified as Narendra, Sandeep, and Anup. This case was brought to the attention of the authorities by the State Women's Commission, highlighting the critical role such bodies play in addressing and escalating issues of sexual violence.

The accused lecturers, Narendra and Sandeep, were teaching physics and biology, respectively, at a private college in Moodbidri town, located in the Mangaluru district. According to the police, Narendra had developed a close relationship with the victim, under the guise of providing her with study notes. This relationship took a dark turn when he allegedly took her to his friend's room in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, where he raped her. Following the assault, he reportedly threatened her to ensure her silence.

The situation escalated when Sandeep, the other lecturer, attempted to rape the victim. Upon her resistance, he allegedly resorted to blackmail, claiming possession of photos and videos of her with Narendra. Under immense pressure, the victim succumbed, and Sandeep allegedly raped her, taking her to the room of his friend Anup. Anup, in turn, began blackmailing her, claiming to have CCTV footage of her entering his room, further compounding her trauma.

Unable to endure the ongoing sexual exploitation, the victim eventually confided in her parents. With their support, they approached the State Women's Commission, which played a pivotal role in counseling the victim and encouraging her to file a police complaint. The Marathahalli Police, acting promptly, arrested the accused and are currently interrogating them. There is a growing suspicion among the police that the accused may have been involved in blackmailing and sexually exploiting other female students as well, prompting a broader investigation.

Historically, cases of sexual violence in educational institutions have been reported across the globe, highlighting a pervasive issue that transcends geographical boundaries. In many instances, the power dynamics between educators and students create an environment where exploitation can occur, often leaving victims feeling powerless and isolated. The psychological impact of such experiences can be profound, affecting victims' academic performance, mental health, and overall well-being.

