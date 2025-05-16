The Karnataka government is preparing to conduct the long-pending elections for Bengaluru's civic agency within this year, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday.

Speaking to the media at Mysuru airport, Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said: "We will immediately take up ward delimitation, divisions, and announce reservations. We must conduct the elections, and there is no point in delaying it."

"Within four months, all necessary steps will be taken to hold the elections. I am calling an all-party leaders' meeting and will seek their suggestions. I will also gather the views of opposition leaders on the division of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Everyone is aware of the matter, and they have already cooperated in the Legislative Assembly by providing their suggestions," he added.

"The government has also formed a Cabinet subcommittee. Good suggestions emerged from the subcommittee meetings, and about 90 per cent of those have been accepted. In the future as well, since this is not our private property, all leaders will be taken into confidence while making decisions," he said.

"We have decided to hold the elections as soon as possible."

Asked whether the elections would be conducted within this year, Shivakumar reiterated: "The elections will definitely be held this year. We are compelled to hold them, and delaying the process serves no purpose."

Referring to administrative changes, he said: "Under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, new areas are to be added. However, if we proceed with that now, the elections will be delayed further. Permissions must be obtained from the panchayats and municipalities concerned before adding those areas. Therefore, we will issue the election notification based on the existing structure. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has officially come into force as of Thursday."

Responding to criticism from the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, regarding the GBA, Shivakumar said: "He could have opposed it earlier. Ashoka had the opportunity to raise objections in the Assembly, and it was he who got the bill passed. Why did he offer suggestions during the session if he was against it? As an opposition leader, he is now criticising it to maintain his relevance. That's why he is making these remarks."

"Ashoka is from Bengaluru and represents the city. We will treat him with due respect," he added.

Questioned about the delay in declaring Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district, Shivakumar dismissed the concerns. "There is no delay. I will make the announcement at an appropriate and auspicious time following due procedures. Some efforts have been made to stop me from doing this, but I will inform you of the final decision soon," he said.

On Operation Sindoor, he said: "The nation is greater than any individual or political party. The party has made a decision and conveyed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all of his decisions will be supported. We have also asked him not to bow down to any foreign nation. We are now demanding an all-party meeting and a session of Parliament."

"We are asking the BJP to explain Operation Sindoor in Parliament. Other countries are interfering in our affairs. During the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, no such interference was allowed. It is our right to demand a discussion in Parliament, and we are doing so rightly," Shivakumar maintained.

(With inputs from IANS)