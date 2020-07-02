On Thursday it was announced that a team led by City Crime Branch officers ACP Hazresh and Nagraj caught a conman Shivanand Hosalli. The CCB nabbed the man who has duped many on account of getting them a government job or getting their pending amounts from government departments released.

The police further added that if anybody has been contacted or cheated by the man, they must contact the CCB.

City Crime Branch catches conman Shivanand Hosalli in Bengaluru

A conman Shivanand Hosalli was arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday by the CCB officers ACP Nagraj and Hazresh. Hosalli has been arrested for duping numerous citizens by offering to help with landing government jobs.

He was also duping those seeking pending amounts to be released by government departments. The conman has cheated people of lakhs of rupees, IPS officer Sandeep Patil mentioned on Twitter.

IPS officer Sandeep Patil shared the announcement of the arrest on Twitter. While little information is known about this case he urged citizens who've come in contact with this conman or have had similar experiences being cheated by Hosalli should report the same to the City Crime Branch.

The City Crime Branch hasn't yet responded to the matter. Further details regarding the case are awaited.