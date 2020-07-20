On Sunday, the Central Crime Branch's (CCB) Women Protection Wing led by Police Inspector Hazresh Killedar was able to uncover and stop a women trafficking racket taking place through Southern India. Nine women were sent to Fujairah in the UAE on the pretence of job offers, turning out be an illegal trade.

This racket has now been successfully stopped by the team, which has also arrested the man behind the racket Basvaraj Kalasad. While a further investigation by the CCB is on into the matter, the nine women were rescued and brought back to safety.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, IPS, confirmed the development. Taking to Twitter, Patil said, "CCB Women Protection Wing led by PI Hazresh detect illegal women trafficking racket..on false promise of jobs, 9 women were lured & sent abroad & forced to work in dance bars..all 9 women rescued.. further investigation on."

Basvaraj Kalasad arrested for human trafficking

Human trafficking in India is a huge cause of concern, with numerous such crimes being reported. The Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch has successfully busted one such ring, that had put 9 women in danger.

According to the CCB, the 9 women from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu were promised work in Fujairah, UAE. The young girls were however illegally sent to the country and were forcefully made to work at dance bars. A special team was then formed to find and nab Basvaraj Kalasad responsible for the racket.

On 19th July, the 43-year-old Basavaraj Shankarappa Kalasad was identified in Domlur, Bengaluru and arrested by the team led by Police Inspector Hazresh Killedar. The accused belongs to the Koppala district in Karnataka. An FIR was filed at the Nandini Layout police station. Basvaraj has been booked under Section 420- Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and Section 370- illegal trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The investigation into the case shall continue by the CCB team. All the 9 women were rescued and brought back from Fujairah, UAE.