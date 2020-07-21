Just because the road is clear and coronavirus lockdown is in place, people think that it gives them the licence to break speed limits and use roads like a racetrack.

A similar incident happened in Bengaluru. A man, identified as Muniyappa, has been reported for dangerous driving and speeding amid the lockdown.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) team arrested the man on Tuesday, July 21, after a video of him touching speeds of almost 300 kmph on the Electronic city flyover went viral on social media.

The rider was traced and his bike was seized.

Taking to Twitter, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, IPS, said, "This video made viral by the rider.. going at a dangerous speed of almost 300 kmph at Ecity flyover putting his own & others life at risk..CCB traced the rider & seized bike Yamaha 1000 CC.. handed over to traffic."

The video, which has been doing the rounds on social media, was shared on an Instagram account -- bluebeast46 -- on July 5 following which it went viral. The video has so far been viewed by over 10,000 people on the platform.

Case handed over to the Bengaluru Traffic Police

A case has been registered by the CCB and now it has been handed over to the Bengaluru Traffic Police for further investigation.

The incident comes as Bengaluru is under a 7-day lockdown to break the chain of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown restrictions were put in place from 8 pm on Tuesday, July 14 and will continue till 5 am on Wednesday, July 22.

Karnataka coronavirus wrap

Karnataka recorded 3,648 new coronavirus positive cases, a majority of them are from Bengaluru. Now, the state's tally stands at 67,420 while 72 more succumbed to the deadly virus.

Among the fresh cases detected, excluding Bengaluru, Ballari accounted for 234 cases, followed by Bengaluru Rural (208), Dharwad (200), Vijayapura (160) and Mysuru (149), among others.

Meanwhile, as many as 72 patients succumbed to Covid-19 across Karnataka, including 31 in Bengaluru itself, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,403.