Karnataka registered 3,648 new COVID positive cases, a majority of them emerging from Bengaluru, increasing the state's tally to 67,420 while 72 more succumbed to the virus, an official said on Monday.

"New cases reported from Sunday 5 p.m. to Monday 5 p.m., 3,648," said a health official. With 1,452 infections, Bengaluru city accounted for the highest number of cases, sending its tally rising to 33,229 cases, out of which 25,574 are active.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru, Ballari accounted for 234 cases, followed by Bengaluru Rural (208), Dharwad (200), Vijayapura (160) and Mysuru (149) among others.

Meanwhile, 72 patients succumbed to the virus across the state, including 31 in Bengaluru itself, taking the total number of deaths to 1,403.

Most of the deceased suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and had fever, cough and breathlessness as symptoms. A few fatalities also suffered from Influenza Like Illness (ILI).

On a positive note, 730 patients have been discharged, raising the total discharges to 23,795. Of the total 67,420 cases, 42,216 are active and 580 of them are in the ICU.