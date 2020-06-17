"Our buildings may be closed but we are open to everyone online," said the British Library's Tweet as The British Council Library plans to move online for the love of reading. It indeed will not be a very easy adieu for readers and its members in Bengaluru.

According to a statement issued by the council library online, "The British Council Library, a hub of literature and cultural activities, is shutting down its physical space and moving it entirely online."

It further added that, "Our physical library in Bengaluru has now been transformed into a fully-online service, where you can access a wider variety of content through our Digital Library from the comfort of your home."

However trendy and up-to-date this might sound but the charm of reading can only be understood by people who were regulars at the library at Kasturba Cross Rd.

Online collection revamped

Siddharth Lal, a student and a member of the library, stated that everything is going online and even the British Library is but he will miss the warmth and the ambiance he found at the library. "Though there might be thousands of things available in the virtual world for readers but visiting a library and flipping through the pages of a book is simply incomparable."

The library's statement further said that online collection has been revamped and thousands of newspapers, magazines, audiobooks, e-books, comics, podcasts, self-development and training resources have been included. The members have access to a plethora of recreational content with unlimited right to use the services.

Also, there are several offers being introduced by the library for members but it seems that people will miss their daily or weekly dose of book reading at the library.

Nakul Shenoy from Bengaluru wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to hear that the @inBritish Library in #Bangalore will be shutting down — and moving entirely online. It was not as grand ever since it moved to the new premises, but did not expect it to close down completely."

The social media users on Twitter and Facebook sent out messages expressing their attachment with the library. Though the British Council Library is all set to roll out a platform for both Android and iPhone users in June but there are many denizens who will miss the crispness of pages and the smell of a new book whenever they will cross the library building in Bengaluru.