The Bengaluru Metro has not been functioning for the past 6 months due to the pandemic. Now, with the government unlocking, the BMRCL has raised its expectations of resuming services. On Thursday, the Karnataka CM Yediyurappa assured that the metro would be opened soon.

On Thursday, the BMRCL also conducted its first trial run of Phase II of the namma metro, a 6.29 km stretch Yelachanahalli to Anjanapura.

Bengaluru metro to open soon

Earlier, it was being debated when the Bengaluru metro lines would reopen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in March, the metro was shut. This was done to help prevent movement and slow down the spread of the virus.

However, now, as the city unlocks the BMRCL is anticipating its own reopening. BMRCL officials told IANS, "We are waiting for the Central government's clearance to resume operations on east-west and north-south routes in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and guidelines of the Union Health Ministry to ensure the safety of commuters."

Due to the post-COVID-19 situation, the trains will not function at full capacity for a while. All passengers might also have to download the Arogya Setu app. The BMRCL has been through a rough period with an estimate of Rs 300 crores in losses.

While it awaits the nod from the Union ministry, the Karnataka CM at the inauguration of 'Krantivir Veera Sangolli Raiyanna' at the Anandrao Circle on Thursday told the media that, "Taking all the necessary precautionary measures, Metro services will be restarted soon".

The BMRCL on the other hand, on Thursday, conducted its first test run of the 72.1 km Phase II of Namma metro. Of the entire stretch, a trial of the Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura line was tested. The 6.29 km Reach 4-B line will be launched on November 1st.