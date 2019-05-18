A software engineer working in Bengaluru was brutally stabbed multiple times by four bike-borne assailants near the city suburbs while committing robbery on Tuesday (May 14).

A 34-year-old Kinkar Kumar Thakur was attacked by the miscreants near the Laksmikanta temple in Attibele as he returning from work and was waiting for an auto rickshaw to ride back home. The victim was robbed of his gold ornaments, wallet and ATM cards.

According to the police, the assailants forcefully took Thakur on their bike to an isolated area and assaulted him. They stabbed the victim on his head, hand, thigh and other parts of the body. Following which they took his wallet and pieces of jewellery.

According to the reports, the quartet took the victim, who was bleeding excessively after the attack to a nearby ATM to loot him of the money, but the kiosk was out of cash. Fearing the situation going out of control and gaining attention by the people the gang quickly changed Thakur's blood-soaked shirt and made him wear another one.

The criminals then took him to an isolated road near Anekal and dumped him there. The injured Thakur somehow found the strength to go back to his flat in Janadhar Shobha Apartment complex in Attibele. After seeing him severely injured his neighbours quickly took him to the hospital.

The police have registered a case under IPC section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) against the four unidentified miscreants who attacked Thakur after receiving a memo from the hospital on the medico-legal case.

The police said that they will nab the criminals soon as they have taken the surveillance footage of the ATM and have clues about the gang. The police have also taken the victims statement on Thursday.