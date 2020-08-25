Yelahanka in Bengaluru is all set to get a facelift but not the kind that the residents want. The plan, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), is that statues worth Rs 3 crores will be installed at traffic junctions at Yelahanka. Voicing their concerns about the city, the residents stated that all they want on priority are better roads and regular garbage collection.

It should, however, be noted that irreversible damage is being caused to people and the environment as Bengaluru has been dumping its garbage in nearby villages. The pollution board had ordered to clear legacy waste from landfills and it did offer some hope but the problem seems to see no end.

According to sources, places, where these sculptures are to be placed, are Yelahanka Lake, Kogilu Circle, NES traffic signal, Chandra Coffee opposite BWSSB office, Mother Dairy Circle, Attur Lake, Judicial Layout and Allalasandra flyover.

Residents and activists have stated that the move to place sculptures is a complete waste of money but BBMP seems to be ok with it. The sculptures have been made out of automobile junk and are about six feet tall.

It should be noted that Yelahanka does not have good roads and instead of ensuring that the place gets good infrastructure, BBMP is busy planning sculptures worth crores of rupees.

According to a BBMP engineer, there is a plan to place the Kannada alphabet and numerals sculptures, especially for the children. The sculptures have been reportedly brought from Tamil Nadu.

How BBMP plans to spend huge chunk of money on sculptures

Residents stated that how can BBMP spend such a huge chunk of money on these sculptures. Tax-payers' money is simply being wasted. The maintenance of these sculptures will be another nuisance.

Residents reportedly said that during difficult times of COVID-19 and floods that are prevalent in Karnataka, this kind of expenditure is totally uncalled for.

People stated that instead of wasting money on such unwanted sculptures, the BBMP must make the road infrastructure better and pay heed to the garbage collection issue that the city is reeling under.