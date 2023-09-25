As the Cauvery water dispute escalates, many pro-farmer and pro-Kannada organisations have called for a complete "Bengaluru Bandh" on September 26, protesting the state government's decision to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Bengaluru Bandh will be observed from 6AM till 6PM, affecting public services and some schools as well. The participating activists and organisations have appealed to the schools and colleges in the city to shut down the institutions on Tuesday as a mark of support to the protest. Though, no official announcement has been made regarding the closure of educational institutes, a few have confirmed to remain closed. All private schools under the Recognised Unaided Private School Association (RUPSA) will remain closed on Tuesday, with the exception of schools carrying out exams tomorrow.

Besides education institutes, public transport will be affected majorly in the city. Namma Metro services will remain operational, but KSRTC, BMTC, app-based autos and cabs, airport taxis, auto rickshaws, will join the protest and observe bandh.

Additionally, commercial establishments, malls, industries, multiplexes and theatres, and some hotels and restaurants will remain closed for the day.

Bengaluru Hoteliers Association withdraws support for Bengaluru Bandh on September 26. Association President PC Rao said that all hotels will function as usual in Bengaluru. It is reported that the association will support Sept 29 bandh in the city.

Reacting to the calls for Bengaluru Bandh on Tuesday and Karnataka bandh on Friday (September 29), CM Siddaramaiah said that there was provision for staging protests in democracy. "We will not make an attempt to scuttle that," he said.

"There is the Supreme Court order to release water to Tamil Nadu. The argument was placed that release of water was not possible. The petition by the state was quashed. The petition was submitted challenging the orders of the CWMA and CWDT. The petitions of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are quashed," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Tamil Nadu demanded 24,000 cusecs of water, later they sought 7,200 cusecs. "We argued that it is not possible to release 5,000 cusecs. But, the Apex Court had not accepted our argument. The petition is going to be taken up by the Supreme Court on September 26 and we will place our arguments effectively," he explained.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar maintained that he will support the protest over the Cauvery water. "The government will not cause any hindrance to the protests. But, peace should be maintained and the common man should not face troubles," he stated.

"Even we have advised our party leaders to stage protests. The decisions by the Supreme Court and High Court are pending. If the leaders think they can gain mileage out of issuing statements, what is the gain? What if the courts rule in favour of Karnataka?" Shivakumar asked.

Shivakumar maintained that being a minister, he is caught between the devil and the deep sea. "On one hand the court order should be followed and on the other hand people are also important. If the protest is not supported by the people, it will not carry any respect," he underlined.