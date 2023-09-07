The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has good news for its commuters. Even though the Metro connectivity in the city covers many areas, a large portion is yet to be covered, which is where BMTC buses play a crucial role. For millions, BMTC buses are primary transport, which offer the connivence of late-night or even early-morning commutes. But travelling in odd hours was expensive, charging commuters 1.5 times more than the regular fare. Not anymore.

BMTC has decided to end its late-night and early morning surge pricing with immediate effect, which means commuters will be charged the same rates for tickets — be it night or day.

The order of BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi on Wednesday, said: "Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation is providing efficient, reliable, comfortable and affordable transport facilities to its commuters. For the benefit of commuters travelling, late-night and early-morning, BMTC is operating Night-Service schedules and with a view to bring uniformity in passenger bus fares, BMTC has implemented ordinary service passenger bus fares for Night-Services."

The reason behind the surge pricing in the odd hours was due to low occupancy. But the Shakti scheme applies for women at all times in BMTC buses. In the last few months, BMTC has witnessed increased occupancy, so much so that they had to add extra services on few routes.