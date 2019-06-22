A three-year-old girl in Bengaluru was run over by a private school bus in Doddamannugudde village near Ramanagara.

"While she was playing on the road in front of her house on Friday evening, a school van of a private school in the area, which was speeding, knocked her down," the police told The Hindu.

Jeevitha, the only daughter of Rajanna who is a farmer was standing outside his residence when the bus came to drop off students. The driver did not see the little girl standing and knocked her down. Her head came under the rear wheels of the vehicle and she died immediately, reports Times of India.

"We learned about the incident from a few students on the bus. But all of them had left with their parents by the time we reached the spot," a police officer was quoted as saying by TOI.

An investigating officer said that a criminal complaint was filed against the driver and the vehicle was seized by the Ramanagaram Rural police. He added that the school management was intimated of the accident and was asked to give the police the details of the driver who ran away immediately after the accident. A team has been formed to trace him.

This accident has happened just a few days after a 6-year-old was run over by his own school bus when he was getting out of it and the unsuspecting driver began reversing the vehicle. The incident happened at Rajarajeswari Nagar in Bengaluru.

"The High Court has taken up public interest litigation on the issue. Various departments such as Transport Department, Traffic Police, and others have already held meetings on safeguarding the interests of students and taking action against errant owners," an official of the Transport department was quoted as saying.