Bengalureans, did you always want to provide feedback to the BBMP officials or wanted to know what projects are the officials or contractors currently working on? Now all you have to do is visit the official website launched by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) called the Citizen view.

What is Citizen view and what information can citizens find?

The Citizen view is developed in a bid to bring about more transparency and encourage citizen's to provide feedback on its projects. The initiative helps visitors to get information on all projects taken up by the local body, payments made to contractors, and developments at the ward-level works among other options.

The initiative, launched by BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Saturday, showcases details of all works taken up since June 2015.

Road history GIS view, BBMP works bill view and administrative proceedings which are provided. Citizens can search for details based on various parameters including the name of work, ward number, division, or contractor.

While complete details of each development, including approvals, photographs, and documents, can be accessed, payment details for each work bill are also made public now.

The entire information is now uploaded to the public domain: BBMP Commissioner

According to Gupta, "Citizens will now be able to give feedback about each work done by BBMP officials and also react to the information put up on Citizen View,"

Commissioner Prasad said, "Citizens are allowed to access the cost and information on any work undertaken in the policy area. Public money spending & purpose can be found here. The services offered by the policy are intended to be provided through online/mobile app services."

He further added, "BBMP usually gets several RTI (Right To Information) applications pertaining to fund utilisation. Through this initiative, we will be able to account for utilisation of all funds. The entire information is now uploaded to the public domain."