A primary school teacher has been assaulted by a group of people, allegedly including a local TMC leader Amal Sarkar. The incident happened in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district.

The victim has registered a police complaint against five men who allegedly assaulted her after she protested their bid to acquire her land forcibly for construction of a road in the area.

The video of the incident, which was widely shared on social media, shows the teacher from Gangrampur of the district tied at her knees with rope and dragged by men. When her sister protests, she too is thrown to the ground and pulled by the arms and abused by the men.

An investigation into the matter is underway. However, there had been no arrests in the case.

Both women were rushed to a nearby hospital. The older sister who had objected to the assault on her sister was released after first aid.

The victim who was tied at the knees, was released after treatment on Saturday.

On Sunday, she filed a police complaint, naming the gram panchayat vice chief Amal Sarkar who had directed the attack.

The district TMC leadership has expelled Sarkar, who is accused of being a part of the group which assaulted the teacher.

(With agency inputs)