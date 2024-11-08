The rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here in August, is dominating BJP's line of campaiging for the forthcoming bypolls for six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

The campaigning task for the saffron camp is mainly being organised by the BJP's state president in West Bengal and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar and the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari; and in every election meeting, both of them are issuing appeals towards the women voters to keep the R.G. Kar tragedy in mind before pressing the EVM button.

According to Adhikari, first, the rape and murder tragedy and then the desperate attempts by the state administration to tamper with evidence in the matter proves two things, the first being that the pathetic state of affairs in the area of women's safety in the state, and the second is that the administration is keener in protecting the offenders rather than punishing them.

"So we are giving a call for voters to vote for BJP to teach a lesson to the ruling Trinamool Congress on the R.G. Kar issues as well as to ensure women's safety in West Bengal," the Leader of the Opposition said.

On the other hand, the logic of Majumdar is that although the results in the bypolls will not result in a change of government, defeating Trinamool Congress there will be a lesson for both the ruling party and the state administration and the price paid by them for taking the issue of women safety with least seriousness.

"We are telling the people to vote for us to ensure the safety of women members of their families," Majumdar said.

Trinamool Congress leadership, however, have claimed that the R.G. Kar issue will not have any impact on the bypolls since people will vote for the development activities being carried out by the state government under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

The bypolls for the six Assembly constituencies will be on November 13 and the counting will be on November 23.

(With inputs from IANS)