In a shocking incident, a teenager and his friend were killed by a speeding passenger train in Bengaluru on Friday evening while the duo were shooting a video for the TIkTok app.

The two deceased were identified as 19-year-old Aftab Sheriff, a mechanic, and 23-year-old Mohammed Matin, who worked as a food delivery executive. A third person, a 22-year-old Zabiullah Khan, was at the scene during the accident and was shooting the video. The incident took place between Yelahanka and Channasandra in Bengaluru and the two deceased were from Hegde Nagar in the city.

To upload a unique video on the famous or infamous TikTok app, the duo were on the railway tracks when they were run over by a passenger train, which runs between Kolar-Chikkaballapur-Bengaluru. The boys were hit before they could run back to safety, Times of India states.

Reports state that Abzad's body had hit an electric pole due to the impact while Mattin's body was thrown 20 feet from the tracks. Zabiullah was also injured and he was rushed to the hospital.

"The loco pilot of the Yelahanka-Kolar-Chikkaballapura passenger train said that the trio never heard the train's continuous whistles. While Zabiullah was flung some distance away, the other two were run over," the police were quoted as saying by TOI.

"The three of them had come on two motorbikes which they parked near the railway crossing. Zabiullah has been shifted to the Yelahanka government hospital for treatment," a police officer added.

The craze behind uploading the most unique TikTok videos has put many people's lives in danger and similar to this incident, many have also lost their lives while performing stunts for the micro-video sharing site.

In July, a 20-year-old drowned in a pond in her village in Telangana while shooting a TikTok video. Two weeks earlier, a 12-year-old boy hung himself to death with his mother's mangalsutra and wearing her bangles in Rajasthan.

These incidents along with other content on the app had the Madras high Court banning the app but the court revoked the ban a little while later.